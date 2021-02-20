KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The State of Missouri hit a milestone late this week: It administered it's 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Missouri is one of 20 states to have hit the million-shot milestone.
"From the very beginning of COVID-19, we have prioritized our most vulnerable citizens, and we will continue to do so," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. "As supply continues to increase, more and more Missourians will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine, but it is important to remain patient and understand that demand for vaccines will still far outweigh supply for some time."
The state has used 85 percent of its supply.
