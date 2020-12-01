FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV)-- At Nigro’s Western Store in Shawnee, Kansas, October through January are always the busiest time of year.
“Cold weather, people by boots and coats. Christmas time, they buy boots and coats,” owner George Nigro said.
2020 is no different. Since re-opening in April, he’s had a steady stream of customers wanting to buy boots, jeans, and other western wear.
“The trouble of it is, it’s just been a struggle to get it. I’m working with our suppliers. We have good suppliers. They are struggling too. And we’re trying our best to get merchandise back in the store. But it is going to be a struggle,” Nigro said.
Halting production at the beginning of the pandemic set all of the suppliers behind. They’re also having labor issues, with people not wanting to come back to work after being furloughed, or COVID-19 spreading among employees.
There have also been delays in getting some materials from overseas.
“We’ve had some of our manufacturers tell us, for the clothing, they were having trouble getting rivets and zippers and buttons,” Nigro said.
Adding to the strain, is that demand seems to be higher than ever. People haven’t stopped buying boots and jeans.
There’s also high demand for products like laptops, tablets and computers. Plus, every kind of home furnishing out there. Desks and home office furniture, especially.
Crowley Furniture Store’s profits are up for the year, despite being closed in March and April. Each month since re-opening has set a record high for the business.
“Predictions are that it is not going to approve a lot in the next several months. So if you’re wanting to redo your house, or get it changed or get a new living room or bedroom or dining room, go ahead and do it because it’ll be in probably next quarter of next year,” Greg Crowley of Crowley Furniture said.
Crowley is having to sell a lot floor units because items go out of stock quick.
The vendors they order from are behind on production and delivery.
“Their capacity is just not enough to deliver in those 30 or 60 or even 90-day time frames that we used to have,” Crowley said. “Some other companies are up to three, four, five, six months to get it.”
University of Missouri Kansas City Assistant Professor of Marketing and Supply Chain Management Larry Wigger believes much of the supply constraints of certain products could go on into late next year.
Wigger sees some similarities in what’s going on now and the post 9/11 economy in regards to demand for home improvement type products, and with issues of transportation and logistics.
“But not for this duration and for this many industries,” he said.
There is a shortage of truck drivers and shipping containers across the country at a time with an increased demand for freight.
“We’re having to deliver things that we are ordering online. We’re having to deliver groceries, and it’s taking away the ability of trucking to do the normal delivery of things like couches, appliances, refrigerators,” Wigger said.
“There’s competition for freight, competition for warehouse space. The suppliers, the manufacturers, are constrained. They have labor issues tied up with COVID.”
2020 has also thrown a lot of other hurdles in companies’ way, aside from the pandemic. Many of those hurdles have slowed the export of raw materials to other countries around the world.
“Think about the wildfires, hurricanes, and obviously trade tariffs, trade wars with China. That has all cut the level of shipment of products to China and they need those to turn them into the furniture shipped back to us,” Wigger said.
So if you’re in the market for furniture, home appliances, a new laptop, or even a brand new pair of cowboy boots, and you want it before Christmas, it’s best to shop now.
“Procrastination is not going to work real well this year,” Nigro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.