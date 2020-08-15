KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force was in the Kansas City metro today to discuss both Kansas and Missouri’s COVID-19 status.
At the University of Kansas Medical Center, Dr. Deborah Birx touched on a number of topics with regard to COVID-19 in our area.
One of her key focuses was trying to get our area out of the red zone for the virus.
Her major key to doing that is cutting down the spread in our communities by wearing masks and not having mass gatherings.
As we start to see schools planning to reopen, she believes the school districts should continue to work with local health departments to do what is best for their area.
She stated that school districts in counties with high case numbers should mainly focus on cutting down the spread in their communities first before reopening.
Meanwhile, counties with few to no cases should follow this advice: “Those are the schools that should -- as long as the whole school district includes those counties that look that way -- they should be considering opening so that they can really be the test case of how to open safely."
Birx said she believes schools can reopen safely, but it all starts with cutting the main spread in our communities.
The doctor touched on Chiefs football, too.
What she said may bother Chiefs Kingdom, with the season just a few weeks away. Many are excited to watch the Super Bowl champion Chiefs play again in-person.
The Chiefs have been exploring the option of having fans at a smaller capacity, but Birx was short and sweet about that topic.
She said, “If you want to have fans in the stands, get your case rates down.”
It should be very interesting to see how the season goes. That also goes for Sporting KC, as they are starting their season with fans in the stands at the end of the month.
Birx also spoke with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday.
