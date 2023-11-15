Grain Valley community reeling after murder-suicide at local daycare

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A small, close-knit community is still in shock after a murder-suicide in front of a daycare center.

Grain Valley Police said 33-year-old Shasta Gilmore and 31-year-old Randal Gilmore were found dead in the parking lot of Milestone Academy, right before closing Monday night.

According to police, the incident started off as a fight between the husband and wife. Sadly, they said the children of the couple were witnesses -- along with other daycare attendees and staff awaiting parent/guardian pickup.

“I would just be freaking out if I was one of those parents,” said Angel Coin.

Coin runs a daycare center, Angel’s Little Treasures, from her home in Grain Valley. She said when she heard the heartbreaking news she didn’t hesitate to help.

“All the daycares here in town were just like a community and all help each other out and I wanted to help them out if they needed it, I’m sure a lot of those parents needed to call in,” said Coin.

Angel was one of many parents and daycare centers that posted on Facebook offering their services to the families whose children go to Milestone Academy, after they announced they would be closed all day Tuesday.

“I didn’t have any parents calling me needing childcare, but at the same time if it was me, I would have just called in and snuggled by kids, because it’s really scary,” Coin said.

We tried reaching out to those families – many say they were too shaken up to comment – while one mom told us they are praying for the children who lost their parents – and realize this was an isolated event and would still take their son to Milestone.

“I don’t know anyone at Milestone Daycare, but I heard it’s a really good daycare, but I hope it doesn’t put a bad taste in people’s mouths,” said Coin.

Community members we spoke to said they are saddened to see something like this happen so close to home.

“We’ve lived in Grain Valley for 27 years and things have changed a little, but it’s been a very nice area to live in,” said one man at a local gas station, “sad that it would take place anywhere but especially here.”

According to Milestone Academy, daycare services will resume on Wednesday, November 15th.

Counselors from the Grain Valley School District, as well as GVPD’s Victim Advocate, will provide the resources to navigate the tragic event.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.