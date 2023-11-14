Aging & Style
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare

Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz and Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a daycare center in Grain Valley left two people dead.

The Grain Valley Police Department said officers were dispatched to shots fired outside Milestone Academy on Monday night shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, two people were found dead in the parking lot in an apparent murder-suicide. Grain Valley Police Chief Ed Turner said an adult man and woman were shot.

No children were physically injured and police say it “appears to be an isolated domestic dispute.”

GVPD said there is no current danger to the community, but an active investigation is underway.

Milestone Academy announced it will be closed on Tuesday.

“Due to an emergency situation the Daycare will be closed tomorrow,” the Academy wrote on Facebook. “So sorry for the inconvenience.”

Grain Valley Police said they will be conducting an investigation along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Medical Examiner.

“We are saddened to see this type of violence unfold in our close-knit community,” the GVPD said.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as information develops.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

