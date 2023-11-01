Dolly Parton’s music and videos heading to movie theaters this month

Aging & Style
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Legendary singer Dolly Patron is the latest star with plans to head to the big screen.

Parton announced a global listening event will be held on Nov. 15.

Movie theaters across the country will show “Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global Listen Event” to celebrate her new album “Rockstar.”

The experience will include Parton’s music videos, behind-the-scenes peeks, and special performances. Fans will also be treated to a never-before-seen performance of a holiday song, “Circle of Love” during the show.

In Kansas City, fans can see the event at seven movie theaters:

  • AMC Barrywoods 24
  • AMC Independence 20
  • AMC Studio 28
  • AMC Town Center 20
  • B&B Theatres Liberty Cinema 12
  • Cinemark Tinseltown 20 Merriam
  • Glenwood Arts

Tickets are available to buy online at dollyrockstarevent.com and cost about $14 a person.

The big screen event comes just days before Parton is scheduled to perform at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game.

