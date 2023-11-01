Popular coffee chains brew up new holiday options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may only be the first day of November but coffee companies are busy brewing up the holiday fun.

Two coffee chains revealed new holiday flavors on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Brothers announced a new Holiday Trio of options.

The new additions are Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Merry Mischief Rebel, and Snow Cap Freeze.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.

The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with NEW Green Apple Soft Top.

The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinks.

In addition to the hot options, Dutch Bros also offers two new cold brews.

The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze or Cocoa! A delicious mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and peppermint sprinks.

The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha features sugar free chocolate, sugar free white chocolate and sugar free peppermint flavors, espresso and half and half.

The Dutch Bros’ holiday drinks will be available until December 31.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is offering special treats in addition to new flavors for the holiday season.

The new options available starting Nov. 1 include:

Peppermint Mocha: A delicious fusion of flavors, this mocha latte combines the best of winter in a cup. Deep, dark espresso is melded with decadent chocolate, rich, steamed milk, and a cool, sweet kick of peppermint. It’s topped with a fluffy cloud of whipped cream, drizzled chocolate and a sprinkle of peppermint chips.

Praline Caramelicious®: Praline Caramelicious®: Flavors of warm, brown sugary pecans meld with world-class espresso, velvety milk and smooth caramel for a treat that’s perfectly sweet, salty and nutty. This Southern-inspired latte is finished with rich whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Sugar Cookie Latte: You’ll be tempted to take a bite out of the cup when you sip this sweet latte that is infused with the flavor of buttery, sweet and slightly spiced cookie. It is made up of rich espresso, decadent white chocolate, hot, frothy milk and then crowned with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles.

Hot Chocolate: A comforting, cold-weather classic combines rich and decadent chocolate with steamed milk; a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and chocolate drizzle add an indulgent finishing touch.

Scooter’s says it has the treats to go with those hot beverages.

The coffee chain is also offering baked-from-scratch Frosted Sugar Cookie topped with red sprinkles and a warm and buttery Blueberry Muffin.

For a savory snack, try the new Tomato & Feta and Bacon & Gouda Omelet Egg Bites.

Starbucks

Four new Starbucks holiday cup designs and a cold cup will be released starting Thursday, Nov. 2.

This year’s new flavor is Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. It joins returning favorites Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte.

Customers will also be able to enjoy the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish starting Thursday.

