Missouri man pleads guilty to DWI crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A Moberly, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to a DWI-related crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Steven Garrett, 47, of Moberly, Missouri, entered the plea Friday during a hearing in Carroll County Court. The case was moved there after a judge approved a change of venue request.
The crash happened along Route M, just east of Moberly, Missouri, on April 6.
Maya Stilwell, 22, of Moberly, died in the crash. A 23-year-old man and a two-year-old girl in the car with Stilwell were injured in the crash.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash log said Garrett’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Stilwell’s car.
Garrett will be sentenced at a future hearing.
