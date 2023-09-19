Missouri man pleads guilty to DWI crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

CARROLLTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A Moberly, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to a DWI-related crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Steven Garrett, 47, of Moberly, Missouri, entered the plea Friday during a hearing in Carroll County Court. The case was moved there after a judge approved a change of venue request.

The crash happened along Route M, just east of Moberly, Missouri, on April 6.

Maya Stilwell, 22, of Moberly, died in the crash. A 23-year-old man and a two-year-old girl in the car with Stilwell were injured in the crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash log said Garrett’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Stilwell’s car.

Garrett will be sentenced at a future hearing.

