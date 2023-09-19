Aging & Style
Water heater issue caused Blue Springs house explosion, investigators say

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - State investigators say gas leaking from a water heater caused a house explosion in Blue Springs last week.

Three people were injured in the accident at the home near E Pink Hill Road and NE Jellison Road.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office said investigators determined the homeowners installed a new water heater in the days before Friday’s explosion.

According to investigators, the homeowners started smelling gas in the basement of the home on Wednesday. Inspectors said the homeowners called Ferrellgas Company to report the possible gas leak Friday.

A Ferrellgas employee responded to the call and was at the house when it exploded Friday afternoon.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms it opened an investigation into the house explosion. It has six months to complete its inquiry.

The house was significantly damaged in the explosion and may need to be demolished, investigators said Friday. No other homes in the area were impacted.

