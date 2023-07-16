Mayor Lucas expands service to aid storm cleanup efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Due to severe weather Friday evening causing widespread damage across the region, the City of Kansas City is offering expanded services for cleanup.

The city said it wants to make sure people are aware of services that will help residents who may be dealing with extensive cleanup or heavy debris.

“Following Friday evening’s severe storm, Kansas City government quickly activated to ensure our residents and neighborhoods were safe, clearing fallen trees from power lines and our roads throughout the weekend,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “This week, our work continues to collect and dispose of debris throughout our community, with a 10-bag trash limit for all residents, followed by free curbside brush and leaf collection next week. Please continue to report any hazards to 311 to assist the City with our cleanup efforts. I thank our dedicated Public Works and Parks staff for their hard work to keep our city safe and beautiful.”

The City is offering curbside leaf and brush collection for storm debris starting the week of the 24th by appointment.

Residents may begin making appointments on July 17 and need to be made by July 23 through the myKCMO app or by calling 311.

Leaf & Brush drop-off sites are open and free for debris. (For Kansas City, Missouri residents only, I.D. required).

Parks & Recreation and Public Works crews are out all day Sunday and throughout the week continuing to clean up debris in public areas.

Trash amnesty will be extended for a 10-bag trash limit from July 17 to 21 on the resident’s regular trash service day.

Check for Down Tree Reports on Open Data Here

Expanded Leaf & Brush Collection: Residents should put out their debris on the curb by July 24 at 7 a.m. and make an appointment for pickup. Residents may begin making appointments on July 17 and need to be made by July 23. Crews will begin collection in the south of the City on July 24 and will move north. All debris will be picked up by region.

To schedule your appointment for Leaf & Brush pickup use the myKCMO app. Download it now from the Apple Store or Google Play. Residents may also call 311 to schedule an appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leaf & Brush Drop-Off Sites:

11660 N. Main Street (NE corner of Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Main Street) 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway 10301 Raytown Road

Click Here for More Information on Leaf & Brush

