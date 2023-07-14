Curbside storm damage brush collection activated in Fairway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fairway, Kansas, says they aren’t moving any tree limbs right now because they are making sure all streets are open.
Fairway has activated its curbside storm damage brush collection.
“The Public Works Department, with the assistance of a contractor, will work their way through the City by Ward, and in order,” the city said.
This debris collection is ONLY for brush that came about as a result of today’s storms.
The city wants the public to know the following about the collection process:
“Please follow the WCA Yard Waste Collection Guidelines for your regular yard waste collection,” the city said. “Do not overload yard waste cans with debris and tree limbs.”
