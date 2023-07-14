Aging & Style
Curbside storm damage brush collection activated in Fairway

Storms caused many trees to be damaged on Friday in the KC Metro area. This picture is from W. 73rd Street and Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, Kansas.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by a viewer)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fairway, Kansas, says they aren’t moving any tree limbs right now because they are making sure all streets are open.

The information from an email sent to the media at 5:55 p.m.

Fairway has activated its curbside storm damage brush collection.

“The Public Works Department, with the assistance of a contractor, will work their way through the City by Ward, and in order,” the city said.

This debris collection is ONLY for brush that came about as a result of today’s storms.

The city wants the public to know the following about the collection process:

“Please follow the WCA Yard Waste Collection Guidelines for your regular yard waste collection,” the city said. “Do not overload yard waste cans with debris and tree limbs.”

