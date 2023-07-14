Curbside storm damage brush collection activated in Fairway

- Collection will begin at 7:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, in Ward 1.

- Public Works cannot tell ahead of time exactly what time they will be by a particular residence, as collection amounts vary from Ward to Ward and street to street.

- Brush must be stacked neatly at the curbside for pickup (even if it came off of a tree within the right-of-way).

- It should be placed parallel to the curb so it does not block the sidewalk or stick out into the street. Piles placed in the street or blocking the curb will be moved into yards for safe flow of traffic and vehicles.

- Branches should be no longer than 8 feet in length (that is the approximate length of the Public Works truck beds). Branches longer than that will not fit in the trucks.

- Residents are responsible for cutting and stacking limbs curbside, including limbs from R.O.W. trees.

- The Public Works Department will start out picking up the smaller piles by hand and writing down the addresses of the larger piles to be picked up by equipment. Extremely large piles may need to be removed by the contractor.

· The Public Works Department will be picking up the bulk of the piles. The remaining small debris and raking of yards will be left up to homeowners.