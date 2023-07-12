$15 million World Cup funding proposal passes in City Council meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $15 million funding proposal dedicated to direct funds to the 2026 World Cup passed Wednesday morning during a City Council meeting.

Mayor Quinton Lucas directed the city manager to enter into a funding agreement that would provide $15 million in funds over a three-year period for the purpose of providing City services at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The $15 million will be appropriated in three installments of $5 million, with one installment per fiscal year.

The ordinance authorized the funding agreement with KC2026, the nonprofit corporation designed to organize all things World Cup in Kansas City.

The agreement will take funds exclusively from revenue in the Unappropriated Fund Balance of the Convention and Tourism Fund. The ordinance estimated $4,675,000 in revenue produced by short-term rental revenue to contribute to the project.

