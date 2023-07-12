Aging & Style
$15 million World Cup funding proposal passes in City Council meeting

FILE: Kansas City sports fans, dignitaries and many more celebrated the City of Fountains as a...
FILE: Kansas City sports fans, dignitaries and many more celebrated the City of Fountains as a World Cup host city in 2026, June 16, 2022.(Gary Rohman | KC2026)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $15 million funding proposal dedicated to direct funds to the 2026 World Cup passed Wednesday morning during a City Council meeting.

Mayor Quinton Lucas directed the city manager to enter into a funding agreement that would provide $15 million in funds over a three-year period for the purpose of providing City services at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The $15 million will be appropriated in three installments of $5 million, with one installment per fiscal year.

The ordinance authorized the funding agreement with KC2026, the nonprofit corporation designed to organize all things World Cup in Kansas City.

ALSO READ: KC2026 organization to lead Kansas City’s FIFA World Cup prep effort

The agreement will take funds exclusively from revenue in the Unappropriated Fund Balance of the Convention and Tourism Fund. The ordinance estimated $4,675,000 in revenue produced by short-term rental revenue to contribute to the project.

For more, KCTV5 coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, visit here.

