KC2026 organization to lead Kansas City’s FIFA World Cup prep effort

Local leaders in politics and the local sports scene were on hand at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday morning as the organization set to oversee the strategy and delivery of host city duties was unveiled to the public. KC2026 and its Board of Directors, made up of business executives, civic leaders and elected officials will plan, construct and implement each area of Kansas City’s setup for the largest sporting event in the region’s history.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state will contribute nearly $50 million in funding to support the event, while Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she’s already signed a bill that will contribute $10 million from the Sunflower state.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host the FIFA World Cup 26. We know KC2026 is sure to make this a world-class event in a world-class city for sports fans here at home and around the world,” Parson said.

Along with state support, KC2026 said it has received commitments of private support from key Kansas City organizations. That includes Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Sporting KC owner Cliff Illig, who each are serving as honorary co-chairs.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who in June of 2022 said $50 million would be needed to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium for World Cup games, said Thursday’s announcement is a proud moment for Kansas City.

“The FIFA World Cup will bring jobs to our residents, generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our region, and will illustrate on a global stage what we’ve known for some time,” Lucas said. “Kansas City is the soccer capital of America. I can’t wait to welcome the world to Kansas City.”

KC2026 will work closely with FIFA officials to ensure compliance with the event guidelines and standards. The organization will lead fundraising efforts and help efforts to prep the city for the event coming in June and July of 2026.

“Kansas City is an ideal market to host the world’s largest sports event in 2026,” said Karen Daniel, President of KC2026 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

On Thursday morning, logos were unveiled for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and throughout the day branding for the event went up throughout Kansas City.

