Man charged in fatal Days Inn shooting, gunfire exchange with law enforcement

Makail Rogers of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action following an incident that left a man dead in a hotel room.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.

The Jackson Prosecutor’s Office released that Makail Rogers of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action following an incident that left a man dead in a hotel room.

Probable cause documents indicated Rogers had shot Carl Stewart multiple times at the Days Inn in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Road just after midnight on April 4. Rogers told investigators he had woken up to Stewart “man-handling” him in a sexual nature at gunpoint, and that he was able to disarm Stewart and get control of the weapon.

Rogers relayed to law enforcement that he fired four shots at Stewart and continued shooting as he left the hotel room.

A witness reported the incident to police, who arrived and found Stewart dead with “multiple defects” to his body.

Rogers ran off, and officers pursued him. Underneath the I-435 south overpass at 87th Street, law enforcement and Rogers exchanged gunfire. He was eventually taken into custody.

No one was struck by gunfire in the shooting incident.

Online court records state a bond for Rogers has been set at $200,000.

