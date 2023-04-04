Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD responds to homicide, officers involved in shooting Tuesday morning

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at 8601 Hillcrest Road.

KCPD responded to the area following an armed event call at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The homicide happened near the Days Inn & Suites hotel.

Police said after officers arrived on scene in response to the homicide, they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Police closed the southbound 87th Street exit for I-435 at 5:14 a.m. in response to the event.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors
KCPD investigating after body found in Missouri River

Latest News

A house fire in Olathe Tuesday morning displaced two adults and left significant damage to a...
House fire in Olathe displaces 2, leaves significant damage
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash with farm vehicle
Shooting kills man in 6400 block of Manchester
Union officials said that, in the past, workers were able to bring their own insulated cups...
Union representing many Kauffman workers wants to ensure access to safe drinking water