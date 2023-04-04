KCPD responds to homicide, officers involved in shooting Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at 8601 Hillcrest Road.

KCPD responded to the area following an armed event call at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The homicide happened near the Days Inn & Suites hotel.

Police said after officers arrived on scene in response to the homicide, they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Police closed the southbound 87th Street exit for I-435 at 5:14 a.m. in response to the event.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

