Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
Bracket Challenge

Fans can now register for free access to the NFL Draft in Kansas City. Here’s how.

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again, Kansas City will be the center of the NFL world.

The NFL Draft will take place in downtown Kansas City in the area between Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial from April 27-29.

The draft experience for fans will include an interactive football theme park, exhibits and sponsor activations, photo opportunities with the Lombardi trophy and a youth-focused Play 60 Zone, the NFL unveiled Tuesday morning.

The NFL Draft Experience will also feature elevated food and beverage exhibits during the three days highlighting Kansas City area vendors, BBQ and pitmaster cuisine.

It will also offer:

  • a special pitmaster showcase will take place on the North Lawn of the Museum and Memorial on April 29 from 12-5 p.m.
  • chance to score free autographs from current NFL players and legends at the Autograph Stage
  • availability to shop exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)

Fans may register for free access to the Draft here or by downloading the NFL OnePass app.

The NFL Draft Experience will operate during the following hours:

  • Thursday, April 27: 12-10 p.m.
  • Friday, April 28: 12-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
ALSO READ: NFL gives Chiefs 3 compensatory picks for 2023 Draft

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City resident is speaking out after he found a homeless man sleeping on his front porch.
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Police identify body of missing teen
‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found
The homicide marks the third such incident in fewer than 48 hours in Kansas City.
Man found shot in Family Dollar parking lot dies from injuries
Tuesday morning, KCI tweeted that its new 6,200-space parking garage and surface parking had...
Parking garage at new terminal full as KC residents head out for spring break
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self makes trip to Des Moines, status for Thursday unknown

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard...
Canadian Pacific acquisition of Kansas City Southern approved by federal board
The J.C. Nichols fountain
April 14 is fountain day in the City of Fountains