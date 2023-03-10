Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NFL gives Chiefs 3 compensatory picks for 2023 Draft

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, the NFL announced it has awarded 3 compensatory picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In total, the NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams. The 49ers received the most, with seven such picks.

Among those 37 picks were five special selections, which were given to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or a primary football executive by another club.

However, some compensatory picks were awarded because a team lost “more or better compensatory free agents” than it acquired in the previous year.

Compensatory picks occur in rounds 3-7 of the NFL Draft “based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.” The formula is based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors.

Now, these are the compensatory picks the Chiefs were awarded:

  • Round 3: 100) Kansas City Chiefs* (asterisk denotes special compensatory pick)
  • Round 6: 217) Kansas City Chiefs
  • Round 7: 250) Kansas City Chiefs

Special compensatory picks began following an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement. That’s in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within the league.

If you need more details, check out this page on the NFL’s website.

Also read:

Bieniemy takes next step as Commanders offensive coordinator

Report: Chiefs’ Bieniemy to be Commanders offensive coordinator

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
A new bill that passed the house resoundingly would change where and when sales taxes are paid...
Missouri bill aims to cut down on expired temporary tags
Nancy Russell.
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self recovering from illness at KU Med, will miss Jayhawks game
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati...
Report: Chiefs to release Frank Clark
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) takes up his position during the...
Reports: Chiefs won’t franchise tag Brown Jr.
Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore runs a drill at the NFL football scouting...
North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against...
NFLPA report ranks Chiefs organizational report card 29th in league