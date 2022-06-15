Family of Prince’s half brother frustrated by lack of headstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Siblings of the half brother of late rock superstar Prince are frustrated with a Kansas City cemetery because they say they’ve waited for years for a headstone for Alfred Jackson Jr., who passed away in August of 2019.

According to the Associated Press, Jackson was the son of Prince’s mother Mattie Baker and Alfred Jackson Sr.

Jackson Jr.’s brother and sister say they’ve been patient, but now they want answers.

Relatives say they have contacted Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery numerous times since 2019, asking why Jackson’s headstone has not been placed.

When they visit the cemetery, they see people who passed away recently with headstones placed and question why their family is still waiting.

Jackson’s brother and sister say they want answers and closure.

They tell KCTV5 News that cemetery staff have given many explanations, including that COVID delayed the arrival of Jackson’s headstone.

They say they’ve also been told the cemetery is now under new ownership who are working to correct issues from the previous ownership.

Without a headstone placed, they say they use a tree as a marker to visit Jackson’s resting place.

“When it comes to visiting again, I’m playing the guessing game,” Bruce Jackson said. “I come out here, I don’t know where to put roses, flowers for my brother. I believe this is it. I believe where you are standing, that is it.”

“It shouldn’t be like this to just to get a headstone put on,” said Venita Jackson-Leverette. “I’ve been out here on multiple occasions. I’ve talked to different people. The main office, I guess the staff has changed multiple times. All I wanted is a simple answer as to when it will be placed.”

We called and emailed the cemetery to request comment. So far, we have not heard back.

We also tried to stop by the office, but it had closed for the day.

