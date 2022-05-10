Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement confirmed one woman has died from injuries in what is believed to be arson.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated that investigators were looking into at least three houses that were set on fire, one of which was in the Polo area.

County officials said the woman was “elderly,” but no other information was made available. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

