Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said they believe three fires were intentionally set.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement confirmed one woman has died from injuries in what is believed to be arson.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated that investigators were looking into at least three houses that were set on fire, one of which was in the Polo area.

County officials said the woman was “elderly,” but no other information was made available. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

KCTV5 has a news crew at the scene and will have more information shortly.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

