KANSAS CITY, Mo. --A team of DIY specialists are racing against the clock to turn seats from Arrowhead Stadium into a home theater like no other.
Make48, a YouTube channel and PBS reality show, challenges makers to complete projects in less than two days.
Tom Gray, the the man behind the show, challenged fellow YouTuber Jimmy DiResta to bring the stadium experience to the living room, starting with two red plastic seats.
The design includes fog machines and crowd noise pumped in through surround sound.
"You've got to work together and conquer and divide," Gray said.
DiResta had around 24 hours left when KCTV5 caught up with him in a midtown maker lab.
"We're problem solving thousands of things, thousands of decisions," he said. "We have plenty of time left. What you see is us getting over the hump."
When he completes the project, the home theater will go to Operation Breakthrough, a nonprofit that Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has worked closely with for the past few years.
Last year Kelce's foundation helped purchase a new maker lab for Operation Breakthrough. Mary Esselman, the president and CEO of the nonprofit, said the space would help expand their programming to high school students.
"High School is such a pivotal time for kids to figure out their future," Esselman said. "[Kelce] is helping us make that a reality."
