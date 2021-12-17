What is seamless vinyl siding?

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Opting for seamless vinyl siding minimizes maintenance while increasing your home’s overall durability. Plus, it can mean a higher value when you decide to sell.
Vinyl Siding Basics
Most houses built earlier than the 1960s made use of aluminum siding. It has improved since the 60s.
Vinyl Siding changes
The overlapping pattern of vinyl siding produces seams that present dangers. For instance, wind can reach in and over time, tear off your siding. Water can get inside the seams. Insects can make a nest within the seams and create a tough infestation.
Seamless vinyl siding does away with all that - instead of 12 ft, the sidings hooked up are 40 ft.
The Many Benefits
Installing seamless vinyl siding can provide you with the sturdiness and aesthetic value of vinyl without the issues associated with overlap. Here are some of the biggest advantages that come with seamless vinyl siding:
- Cheaper
- Less upkeep
- No water or moisture
Cost
Vinyl is a much better alternative to the more expensive siding materials such as brick or wood. Plus, you won’t need to repair or replace as often, which saves you money on labor and materials.
Less Maintenance
By using seamless vinyl, you won’t have to constantly repair the seams. The fantastic durability gives peace of mind that your home is protected. Different kinds of vinyl siding will require you to restore the joints where the materials meet.
No Moisture Issues
One of the biggest selling points of seamless vinyl is homeowners do not have to worry about potential moisture entering their homes. Traditional vinyl siding has seams that water can get into. Left alone, it could produce mold and mildew which can prove to be a great health risk for you and your family. Water could also get inside the walls and weaken your home’s structural foundation.
