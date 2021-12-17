5 Ways to Tell When to Call Vinyl Siding Replacement Companies

KANSAS CITY, MO -- They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and it’s true. A building’s exterior siding, whether a business or residence, is a big part of its first impression. The function of vinyl siding is more than just cosmetic, however. It helps protect your home against the elements. If your siding is not doing its job, you may have more problems than just your building’s appearance. Here are some ways to tell when it is time to contact a vinyl siding replacement company for your Kansas City structure.
Rot
Once upon a time, wood homes were built with wood siding. On the exterior of vintage houses, you may still find wood exterior siding. Unfortunately, most wood eventually rots. If you notice the wood siding on the side of your home or office is beginning to rot or crumble, it may be time to look into other options. Covering that old wood exterior with siding could help to protect your structure against further decay.
Cracking and Chipping
No material is completely immune to the ravages of time. Vinyl siding is great for its color fast materials and easy maintenance. It does not need to be painted and can be easily cleaned with a hose. Eventually, however, even vinyl siding needs to be replaced. After long exposure to the elements it will begin to dry and crack. When you notice your vinyl becoming cracked, chipped or faded, it is time to think about siding replacement.
Bulges
If you notice a bulge in your siding, which could spell really bad news and could indicate a moisture problem somewhere that is causing materials to swell. When materials become damp and swell, it is time for replacement. If the material under the siding is swelling you will have to remove the siding to fix the damaged materials. If you have to fix the materials under the siding, then you should look at getting the siding replaced, too, since the siding did not prevent the moisture from getting into your materials.
Interior Drafts
Another sign that your siding is not doing its job is an interior draft. If you are feeling a chill or a cool breeze inside your house, try following it to its source. There is a good chance that if you are feeling a draft, it is because your siding has failed and it is time to reach out to one of the many vinyl siding replacement companies in Kansas City.
Mold
Mold comes from several variables that work together. One of those factors is moisture. If there is moisture inside of your house, it may be due to a problem with your siding. If the exterior siding is not protecting the house from moisture, then it is a problem. Mold can contribute to a number of health problems, so it is important to fix the problem quickly.
When your Kansas City structure’s vinyl siding is not at its best, it is more than its appearance that can suffer. Having siding that does not protect your structure from the elements can result in a breakdown of the structure. It can also contribute to the state of your health.
Proudly Serving: Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Independence, Kansas City, Leavenworth, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, North Kansas City, Parkville, Riverside, Smithville, & More…
For vinyl siding replacement in Kansas City call Great Plains Exteriors at: 816-994-3725
