5 steps for choosing the right home siding contractor

KANSAS CITY, MO -- If you’re looking for a reliable siding contractor, it takes more research than just looking up reviews on the web. Here are 5 steps for choosing the right contractor for your home siding projects.
1. Interview the contractors
The first step in the process involves asking some vital questions:
• Do they have the necessary license and bond to work in your area?
• What is their level of experience?
• What kind of siding options do they provide?
• Do they have their own crew members or just hire day laborers?
• Do they provide insurance for their services?
Don’t even think about hiring unless you’ve gotten answers to all of these questions.
2. Ask what kind of material they use
Not all sidings are created equal, which is why you must inquire about the different grades of material, quality, and warranty periods they offer. In general, contractors provide exterior siding in mostly three or four types: plastic siding, vinyl siding, aluminum siding, and wood siding. Ask if they offer the kind of siding material you prefer for your home.
3. Take the bids
Unless you can afford to spend any amount, the bids you receive will play a role your decision. Do not honor a bid unless you’ve gotten a feel for how the contractor does business and what kind of work they do. Don’t forget to ask as many questions as you can and look for potential problem areas before making a decision.
4. Check out their past jobs
The best way to judge the worth of any contractor is to see examples of their past work. While it might not be possible to inspect their past jobs in person, taking a look at their client list should tell you a lot about their performance.
5. Ask about the warranty
It is always a good idea to inquire how the warranty system works because it can get convoluted. As a rule of thumb, it’s always better to get everything in writing.
