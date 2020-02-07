Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Feb. 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police shot and killed a man they say pointed a rifle at them on the city's east side early Friday morning. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! But experts say their status at the top of the NFL means we can expect ticket prices to rise at least 10 percent. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- The latest on the Kansas Legislature fight to overturn a measure making abortion access a state constitutional right. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Living conditions at a Kansas City apartment complex are forcing 83 families to relocate. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The cost of Wednesday's Super Bowl parade and rally remains a mystery, despite public money likely being used. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Democratic Party's seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season as candidates look to survive the gauntlet of contests that lie ahead. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From a possible Chiefs White House visit to a look-in on a fan mishap that went viral, KCTV5 has you covered on post-parade coverage. (More)
