Click here for updates on this story
BOSTON, MA (WBZ) -- A man has made a generous donation to a Boston family rescued from a devastating fire. Last week, Alicia Soto and her daughters were forced out of their South End home and rescued by firefighters from their balcony.
Mike Ware saw the rescue on WBZ and wanted to do something special for the family.
On Tuesday, Ware and his wife met the Sotos in Roxbury and presented them with a gift card and a small Christmas tree. He said after seeing what the family went through, he knew he had to help out.
“You were so brave and showed so much courage,” Ware told Soto’s daughter.
Firefighters said an electrical problem sparked the fire. The family is currently staying at a hotel.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Alicia Soto and her daughters.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.