Click here for updates on this story
Philadelphia (KYW) -- The Eagles reportedly finally traded Carson Wentz Thursday, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former franchise quarterback headed to Indianapolis. Eagles superfan 13-year-old Giovanni Hamilton offered a tearful goodbye to Wentz.
“You’re still my hero, you always will be,” Giovanni said in a video on Twitter. “Colts fans, you really have a real one.”
just woke up and heard the news
i love u @cj_wentz always ur fan brother 💚 pic.twitter.com/w01Fy7EBYg
— Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 18, 2021
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.
‘What A Mess’: Don Bell, Pat Gallen & Dan Koob Sound Off On Eagles Trading Carson Wentz To Colts
The second-round pick could become a first next year if Wentz takes at least 75% of the snaps or he plays at least 70% of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs.
“He’s going to do you some good, I know what he’s capable of, I know what he’s capable of with [head coach] Frank Reich and you guys are going to go off next season,” Giovanni said to Colts fans.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.