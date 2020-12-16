Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN's Work Transformed newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.
The pandemic has dramatically changed the US job market. It's ravaged some industries while creating new opportunities in others.
And if you're considering taking the leap into a new industry, I have some good news: You might be more qualified than you think.
Here's how to start tackling the process:
Assess your skills: Taking stock of your skills will help you identify which ones are transferable to other industries. Be sure to include both "hard" skills that might require education or training (like programming languages) and "soft" skills (like problem solving).
Tap your network: Spread the word that you are looking for a new opportunity. One expert I spoke with recommended sending an email to your network asking for any connections or help.
Tell stories: Be prepared with stories that show how the skills and experience from your previous employment will apply to a potential employer. For instance, maybe you were known for your ability to handle unhappy customers.
Google is getting more flexible
Googlers won't head back into the office until September 2021. This summer, the company told workers they could work from home until at least July 2021.
The company will also be testing the idea of a flexible workweek. Under this plan, employees would work at least three days a week in the office for collaboration, and at home the rest of the time, reports Daisuke Wakabayashi from The New York Times.
The Silicon Valley migration continues
Another tech giant is heading to Texas.
Oracle is relocating its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin.
The company also announced a more flexible work policy that allows employees to choose their office location or continue to work from home, reports CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar.
Oracle, which is one of Silicon Valley's oldest companies, isn't alone in its decision to head South.
Earlier this month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas.
WFH tip: Time management
We've all got a lot on our plates right now -- especially with the holidays coming up. Here are two tips from productivity expert, Carson Tate, author of "Own It. Love It. Make It Work." to make every minute count:
Protect Your 90: Block and fiercely protect 90 minutes a day (no email, no social media and no interruptions) to work on your goals, high value projects or tasks. This does not have to be 90 consecutive minutes, any combination of time works.
Use a 15-minute list: This is a list of tasks that you can do in 15 minutes or less. For example, call and schedule your dog's annual check-up at the vet, prepare an agenda for your meeting with your direct report or brainstorm topics for the monthly newsletter. These are easy, quick tasks that you can complete with minimum effort and brain power. As you quickly cross items off your 15-minute list, it jumpstarts your mojo and productivity. The next time procrastination strikes, or you are waiting for a Zoom call to start, open your 15-minute list and check a few tasks off the list.
All eyes on Congress...
The job market recovery seems to be stalling.
And millions of Americans are facing some really tough decisions, like which bills to pay, how they are going to put food on the table or how to make their next housing payment.
My colleague Vanessa Yurkevich spoke with one mother who has been furloughed from her job as a paralegal since March. Her pandemic unemployment benefits run out in January, like they will for 12 million other Americans -- unless Congress takes action to extend them.
"I have to take the bills, throw them up and pick ones and hope they total the amount that I have," she told Yurkevich.
Review season during a pandemic
Performance reviews for 2020 are likely going to look different.
Given everything workers faced this year, companies are changing their approach to performance evaluations and modifying how raises and bonuses are distributed, reports CNN Business' Jeanne Sahadi.
Some companies are asking managers to be lenient and empathetic to the competing demands and distractions many workers faced when working from home. Managers might also start getting input from workers' peers to get a better sense of someone's contributions.
At companies still able to offer bonuses and pay raises, there could be a smaller gap between what the highest- and lowest-performing employees are awarded, reports Sahadi.
Privacy, please
With everyone at home all the time, we're all up in each other's business.
But you still need to keep your privacy obligations to your employer, co-workers, clients and your family members, writes Alexandra Samuel for The Wall Street Journal.
Be smart about sharing: Ideally, you'd have separate computers for work and personal use. But if you have one device for work and play, Samuel recommends creating a separate user account.
Create enticing sanctuaries: Make your own privacy by sending everyone else away. Creating cozy spaces for your family members means you get some alone time in the common space.
Make a "Do Not Touch" zone: Establish a space that is off limits to others in your household to store any work papers, devices and other important work materials.
Coffee break
Ever wonder how much it would cost to be the ultimate Apple fan?
That means having all the top-of-the-line devices, fancy accessories and services.
Well, my colleagues Clare Duffy and Shannon Liao did a little digging (and adding) and found out:
$79,875.26.
And that doesn't even include carrier costs, taxes and any shipping fees.
