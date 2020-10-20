Yes, you can still get a raise in a pandemic ... if you play it right

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN's Work Transformed newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.
This was going to be your year to shine at work.
You were ticking all the boxes to get the raise you deserve.
And then the pandemic happened...Now what?
You're still working hard and outperforming, but can you really ask for a raise in the middle of all this?
Here's what the experts told me:
Read the room: If there have been massive layoffs, salary reductions or a hiring freeze at your company, it's going to be harder to make your case and it might make sense to wait.
Acknowledge the elephant: You can't just pretend the pandemic and its economic fallout aren't happening, but don't make it your opening line. Starting the conversation with something like: 'I know it's a bad time' gives your boss an out early on in the conversation and doesn't put you in the strongest position.
Show your value: Saying you work hard isn't enough. It's all about the results you bring. Come ready to give specific examples of your accomplishments.
Big tech is taking over the Big Apple
Some of the biggest names in tech are scooping up New York City office space.
Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple have added 2,600 employees in the city this year, which means they now employ more than 22,000 people, reports The New York Times' Matthew Haag.
Meanwhile, the companies have added millions of square feet of office space, Haag reported.
But who knows when all those offices will be filled.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg has said as many as 50% of the social media company's employees could be working remotely within the next five to 10 years. And Google said it will let employees work from home until at least July 2021.
WFH tip: Ease in and out of your day
Back when going into the office was a thing, you probably didn't start working as soon as you walked in the door. Maybe you stopped for coffee or chatted with a co-worker. Easing in and out of the workday can be hard when your home is your office. Here's what Work Transformed reader Valerie Shebroe, in East Lansing, Michigan, does:
[I am] intentional about cleaning up my home office at the end of the day, just as I would do at my brick-and-mortar office: [I] make a "to do" list for the next day, and hang out a little before entering home life. And at the beginning of the day, [I] take time to get centered for work well before the start time of my first appointment or work task of the day.
Not so fast on those home office deductions...
Is Uncle Sam going to give you a break on those WFH upgrades you made to your home like that new desk, printer or faster internet?
If you're self-employed, maybe. But if you work full-time for someone else, you're out of luck, reports CNN Business' Jeanne Sahadi.
The IRS sent out a friendly reminder last month explaining that the home office deduction doesn't apply to those who receive a paycheck or a W-2 exclusively from an employer.
But a handful of states will allow residents to deduct their unreimbursed employee business expenses on their state income tax returns.
Starbucks puts $$ where its mouth is
Starbucks has an ambitious plan to increase diversity. And the company plans to tie executive pay to its inclusion initiatives.
Starbucks wants at least 30% of corporate employees and 40% of retail and manufacturing workers to be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) by 2025.
The company admits it has some work to do.
BIPOC employees currently make up 18.5% of those at the level of senior vice president or above, reports CNN Business' Danielle Wiener Bronner.
"They aren't slam dunks," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer said of the goals, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "They are going to take some work."
Who's not going back to the office
Some businesses are saying goodbye to the office, or at least the office as we knew it, for the foreseeable future.
Here are some of the companies that have announced big changes for their workforces.
It's October, you know what that means...
It's open enrollment season!
And this year, it will be especially important to pay attention to the benefits your employer is offering.
Not only have many people's personal financial situations changed, but employers may have also changed their plan offerings.
Reading through the information can be overwhelming, but my colleague Anna Bahney breaks it down.
Coffee break
As people spend more time at home, pet adoptions -- and the amount spent on keeping our furry friends fed, healthy and entertained -- have soared.
Sales of pet supplies, toys, beds, and grooming products saw double-digit percentage increases from late-March through early July, compared to the same period a year earlier, reports CNN Business' Alicia Wallace.
At Montana pet supply company West Paw, sales were up 55% from May through September compared to the same period last year. To handle the added demand, the company has hired 19 new employees.
