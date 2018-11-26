KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was a murder that rocked Kansas City, an elderly couple shot at close range in their bedroom.
The killer was executed and now, 30 years later, the victims’ family called us to say, “We want to talk.”
Garnett and Betty Ledford were buried at Mount Moriah 30 years ago Monday.
They were in their 60s.
Their granddaughter, Carmen, was 20.
In an era with so much violence, she wanted to bear witness to impact of violent crime, even after the so-called justice of a death-penalty execution.
Carmen Radford remembers the days when the whole family gathered for holidays. That all changed after her grandparents were murdered.
“Most people know, well, Thanksgiving is going to be here. We don’t do that anymore,” explained Radford.
Radford was numb for her grandparents’ funeral and for more than a decade after.
She returned to their grave last week for a smaller ceremony joined by her daughter, grandkids and her mom, the oldest child of Garnett and Betty Ledford.
“I’m older than they were when they got killed,” said Elaine Huckaby, victims’ daughter.
Her brother-in-law found the couple in their Grandview home on November 21, 1988. He’d come to check on them when Mrs. Ledford failed to show up for a Christmas shopping outing.
The charges eventually described a robbery. Two brothers were arrested: Roy and Billy Ramsey. The couple didn’t resist, but they knew the younger brother through family and could easily identify him if they survived.
“Why they picked mom and daddy I don’t know,” proclaimed Huckaby.
To this day, her mind is jolted back without warning to imagining the moments before their final breaths.
“It’s just the torture that they probably went through,” explained Huckaby.
Court filings say Roy Ramsey shot each of them “at extremely close range.” Mrs. Ledford had “her hands tied behind her.”
“It’s hard to let go,” exclaimed Huckaby.
Which is symbolic as to why they let balloons go at their gravesite.
Hoping to at least lessen the pain, that will never go away completely.
“It’ll be there until I’m up there with them,” said Radford.
Roy Ramsey was executed in 1999.
His brother testified against him and got a 25-year sentence.
He served all 25 and was let out in 2013.
We tried reaching him to see if he wanted to talk all these years later, but we’ve so far been unable to locate him.
