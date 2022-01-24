WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County's Public Health Department announced Monday morning that it is suspending COVID-19 contact tracing, a week after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced it was doing the same.
County health officials said they are suspending contact tracing "due to the dramatic increase in case numbers." They still encourage those testing positive to reach out to people they have been in close contact with. The Kansas City, KS/Wyandotte County Unified Government has also set up its website for county residents to report their positive tests online.
Residents should only report their positive test online if it is a rapid antigen test done at home, not a test done at a testing clinic.
"These at-home tests are different than the PCR tests that are given by hospitals and public health testing sites. It’s very important to follow the directions on your at-home test exactly as they are written," the health department said in a statement. "If you test positive for COVID-19 (from a home test or at a clinic), please stay home for at least five days (and until you feel better and you are fever-free for 24 hours), and wear a mask around others for another five days after that. If you were near anyone while contagious (up to 2 days before symptoms), please let them know they have been exposed to COVID."
The Unified Government's Public Health Department still offers free COVID-19 testing at the former Kmart at 7836 State Avenue Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department has also come out with updated mask guidance, saying it highly recommends using N95 or KN95 masks. It released the following chart as a guide:
The federal government will be making N95s available at local pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreen's beginning this week.
KCK/Wyandotte County's latest COVID numbers:
• There have been 36,457 confirmed cases and 5,810 probable cases of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County throughout the whole pandemic.
• There have been 438 deaths due to COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.
• The 7-day average: 483 cases per day
• Percent positivity (new method): 33 percent
• 59 percent of Wyandotte County residents have received at least 1 dose of vaccine
• 49percent of Wyandotte County residents are fully vaccinated
• Find data, vaccine, and testing info updated each week at wycokck.org/COVID-19
