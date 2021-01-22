Wyandotte County, KS (KCTV 5) -- The Wyandotte County vaccine operations director says on the first day of the county’s phase 2 rollout they vaccinated around 700 people for the first time.
“I’m excited that I get the opportunity to come today,” said 4th grade Turner School District teacher Alyssa Callaghan. “I think it’s going to provide a lot more opportunities for people to feel comfortable and feel ready to move forward from all that’s going on.”
Currently in Wyandotte County there are 75 people hospitalized for Coronavirus with a confirmed case rate of 10,002 per 100,000 residents.
“My goal, quite frankly, is to have over 1,000 people coming to this building every single day,” said county vaccine operations director Bob Bennett.
Ian Hayes was one of almost 700 people vaccinated Friday during the county’s first day of Phase 2 vaccination. The state began phase 2 Thursday, but Bennett said the clinic did not have enough vaccines in stock to open the clinic.
“I’m excited to get it,” said Hayes who is also a father to three boys under the age of 14. “I always want to make sure they are protected and anything I’m willing to do, I’ll sacrifice myself to make sure that they’re doing better.”
With a new shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Wyandotte county started vaccinating those who qualify, including 17-year-old Alyssa Albee.
Albee could not get the Moderna vaccine because she is under the age of 18. Albee said she’s happy to be an example for her peers.
“I feel very brave being one of the younger kids to do it,” Albee said.
Albee works with kids in an after school program, which is why she was included in phase 2.
“It’s on me to protect myself and them at the same time," she said.
Bennett said the clinic could handle about double the amount of vaccines they are currently giving out, but they don’t have the supply to support it.
