KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Wyandotte County Health Dept. is preparing to escalate COVID-19 vaccinations as more doses become available.
On Thursday the county published an online survey for people interested in receiving the vaccine.
Jackson County published a similar survey last week.
Wyandotte has also been using a former K Mart building at 78th and State Ave as a vaccination site.
Juliann Van Liew, a project manager overseeing vaccine distribution, said she expects local health departments to become a primary source of administering vaccinations in the coming weeks.
"We had emergency plans in place which is why we could set up a site like K Mart to do 2 thousand a day," she said.
This week the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment also finalized its plan for phase 2 distribution.
The plan will prioritize people older than 65, as well as high-contact critical workers, including police, teachers and certain food service workers.
"We actually got more guidance from the CDC," Kelly explained. "We've been following guidance from them as usual."
