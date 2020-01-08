KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Wednesday that the suspects in a deadly bar shooting and the suspect in a deadly arson will face capital charges.

Dupree said 30-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales and 23-year old Javier Alatorre will now be facing capital murder charges for the shooting at Tequila KC last October that left four people dead.

Both men had faced four counts of first-degree murder, and now they are charged with 1 count each of capital murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, along with six counts each of aggravated battery.

The suspect in a deadly fire in KCK on December 30 where a mother and her two children were killed, 31-year-old Ismael Caballero, was also charged with capital murder.

Caballero had previously been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He now faces a charge of capital murder for the deaths of the children, a second-degree murder charge in the death of the mother and a single count of arson.

Dupree told reporters Wednesday that he is still weighing the possibility of pursuing the death penalty in these cases, which is a possible sentence if the men are convicted on the capital charges.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.