KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas health officials are working on ways to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the area.
On Monday, the county partnered with Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools to host a vaccination clinic for families across the Kansas City metro. Turnout at Schlagle High School was higher than expected, with more than 100 families showing up in the first hour of the three-hour event.
The Health Equity Task Force in Wyandotte County has shifted its main focus from testing to vaccinations. The group is working with faith-based groups and other community partners, such as KCKPS, to help families get better access to the vaccine.
KCKPS Health Services Coordinator Elizabeth Morris says the district identified working parents were having a hard time getting off work and finding time outside of their shift to get vaccinated.
“It's more important now than ever for people who are not vaccinated to take advantage of these opportunities, because we just don’t know. This is kind of a turning point, I feel, in the pandemic. We just don’t know what the future is going to be with the new delta variant,” said Morris.
Mariana Ramirez, the director of Juntos Center for Advancing Latino Health, is part of the Health Equity Task Force. The group recently conducted a focus study to figure out why people are refusing the vaccine or why there is still hesitancy in certain demographics.
“There is a lot of misinformation on social media, not only locally but also globally, that our people have access to and it’s important that they hear the right information from the people they trust,” explained Ramirez.
The district and county will host another vaccination event on Wednesday, June 30 at Carl B. Bruce Middle School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
