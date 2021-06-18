Click here for updates on this story
PLYMOUTH, Massachussets (WCVB) -- A 51-year-old Massachusetts man who was working with a local paving company had his foot severed after a paving machine ran over his foot, the Plymouth fire chief said.
First responders were called to Empire Road Thursday evening for the victim who was hurt while paving a driveway in the area.
Fire chief Ed Bradley said the paving company was done for the day and was loading up the equipment onto a truck when the accident happened.
Bradley said a failure of the trailer hitch was responsible for the accident.
The worker was treated at the scene by Plymouth firefighters before being flown to a Boston area hospital for treatment.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene to document the conditions and to assist in the investigation.
