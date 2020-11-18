One of the biggest movies of 2020 is heading to a streaming service near you on Christmas.
"Wonder Woman 1984," Warner Bros.' sequel to the popular 2017 superhero film, is heading to HBO Max, the studio announced on Wednesday.
The film will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service in the United States on December 25. It will debut in international markets on December 16.
The film, which stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, will be available for a month on HBO Max in the US at no additional cost to subscribers.
WarnerMedia is the parent company of Warner Bros., as well as CNN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.