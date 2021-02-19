A young woman shot in the head during an anti-coup protest in the Myanmar capital died on Friday, a family member told CNN.
She is the first known casualty of the ongoing protests.
Mya Thweh Thweh Khine had been in critical condition since February 9, when she was shot at a protest in Naypyidaw.
At the time, a source with direct information about the victim said she was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in the head.
National League for Democracy Party spokesperson Kyi Toe said in a Facebook post that a bullet had pierced the motorcycle helmet she was wearing.
Video of the incident circulated online showed a young woman suddenly falling to the ground while taking cover from a water canon at a protest.
Her image has since become a symbol of the mass pro-democracy protests over the past two weeks.
