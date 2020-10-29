Click here for updates on this story
Kansas City, KS (KCTV) -- A woman was found dead inside of a home Wednesday evening.
Officers were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Short Avenue on a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, the discovered a women in her late 30s dead for apparent gunshot wounds.
Her name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
