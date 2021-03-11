KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
A woman is dead after a shooting at the 500 block of Wabash Ave.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night.
They say they were patrolling the area of 6th and Prospect when they heard gunshots.
Officers searched the area and found woman lying in the street.
When the ambulance arrived they pronounced the woman dead.
Detectives are asking if you have any information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-tips.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.