MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- Police arrested a Tillman's Corner woman after they said she shot and killed her fiancé Saturday night.
Investigators said it happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Plantation Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road.
When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
The victim's fiancée, 27-year-old Andrea Smith, was arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Police said Smith shot Hamilton during a fight.
