Click here for updates on this story
NANTICOKE, Pennsylvania (WNEP) -- There was a birthday celebration on Saturday in Luzerne County - Marge Kalinowski celebrated her 95th birthday.
The Nanticoke native was self-isolating at home for months because of the pandemic.
For her big day, more than 50 friends including police and firefighters drove past her home to put a smile on her face.
"I'm shocked, just shocked that they're here! I knew they do things like that but I love it, I love it. I love the attention," said Kalinowski.
Even the Mayor of Nanticoke stopped by for the festivities.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.