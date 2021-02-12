Click here for updates on this story
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT) -- Clorisa Covington didn't have much to say in court Thursday, but the judge did.
Covington is charged with taking her children, child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This week, police put out a statewide Amber Alert for her. They say her children, who were in CYFD custody, were at a dental appointment, when Covington drove up, blocked the caregiver's car and snatched the children.
Wednesday, the boys were found, safely at a motel near Carlisle and I-40.
Thursday the district attorney asked that Covington be kept behind bars until trial.
A judge said she'll stay locked up for at least a week.
"You will have a hearing within the next week for that pretrial detention to determine if you should be held until your trial setting you have until you have until Feb. 25 of 2021 to either take her to grand jury or have a preliminary hearing on her case so you're not going anywhere at this point Miss Covington your next hearing will be in front of a district court judge OK," said Metro Court Judge Yvette Gonzales.
Covington will be back in court next week for another hearing.
As far as her kids, investigators say they are OK and back in CYFD custody.
