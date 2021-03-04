Michael B. Jordan is coming for the Russians.
The trailer for Amazon's "Without Remorse" has dropped and it features Jordan as a top-secret agent bent on revenge after a Russian assassination squad kills his family.
The "Black Panther" star plays Sr. Chief John Kelly in the Amazon Prime film based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name.
According to the streaming service Kelly "pursues the assassins at all costs."
"Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly's mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war," the film's synopsis reads. "Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy."
The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 30.
