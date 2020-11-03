Click here for updates on this story
Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol reports they pulled over a vehicle in Polk County that had a snowmobile strapped to its roof.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation published a photo of the incident Monday. They say they pulled the vehicle over on U.S. Highway 63.
The photo shows a car with Minnesota license plates, and the snowmobile sitting perpendicularly on the roof.
“If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck,” the Wisconsin DOT tweeted.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.