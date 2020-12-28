Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore tests positive for Covid-19

US Rep. Gwen Moore said Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest member of Congress to announce they've contracted the virus.
The Wisconsin Democrat tweeted Monday: "I tested positive for COVID-19. I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well. And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin's Fourth."
Moore encouraged people in a second tweet to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
The congresswoman is among several dozen House members and senators who have contracted the virus in recent months, as the pandemic has raged throughout the country.
Though Moore, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said she was feeling well following her diagnosis, contracting the virus represents the latest significant health development for the 69-year-old representative.
Moore announced in January 2019 that she was in remission from small cell lymphoma, saying at the time that she had been diagnosed with the disease 10 months prior.
At least three other House members have tested positive for Covid-19 this month alone, including Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers and South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson.
CNN's Katie Bernard contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.