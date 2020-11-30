The Wisconsin Elections Commission finalized the state's presidential results on Monday, affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory after a recount in Wisconsin's two most populous counties.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs signed the official paperwork stating that Biden "received the greatest number of votes" and was entitled to the state's 10 electoral votes.
It is now up to Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to sign the paperwork formally awarding those electoral votes to Biden. It's unclear how fast he will act. His team has not answered CNN's inquiries on the matter.
President Donald Trump's campaign has pledged to further challenge the state's results in court.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
