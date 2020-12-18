You can win tickets to a Chiefs game and much more while helping out Make-A-Wish kids! Take 5 to Care and help make wishes come true in the Kansas City area!
This has been a tough year for everyone, most especially local Make-A-Wish kids who haven’t been able to receive the majority of their wishes due to Covid-19.
It is the season of giving so Make-A-Wish of Missouri and Kansas is "giving the gift" of a chance to win a Chiefs vs Chargers Game Package for the January 3rd, 2021 game at Arrowhead!
Chances start at only $25.00 and proceeds benefit Kansas and Missouri Make-A-Wish Children.
Imagine what a holiday gift this would make if you won!
Please click here to help us change lives & check out the Chiefs package:
https://one.bidpal.net/makeawi.../browse/all(details:item/2)
Ultimate Chiefs vs Chargers Experience Package Includes:
* 4 Tickets to Chiefs vs Chargers at Arrowhead (1/3/2021)
* 1 Parking Pass
* Signed Authentic Tony Gonzalez Football
* $100 Gift Certificate to Kansas City Steaks
* Portable Coleman Roadtrip Grill
* Igloo Trailmate Journey 70 Cooler (picture attached)
* 10X10 Red Easy Shade Tent (picture attached)
* Chiefs Tumblers, Koozies & Blanket (picture attached)
Make-A-Wish is a Take 5 to Care partner with KCTV5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.