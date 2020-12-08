WICHITA, KS (AP/KCTV) - A fight over masks is brewing in Wichita. Bar owners in Kansas' largest city are challenging rules established to slow the spread of COVID-19. They're hoping to use the courts to overturn a mask mandate, limits on public gatherings and an 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants. The Wichita Eagle reports that if the bar owners and others suing officials in Wichita and Sedgwick County are successful, they would take the county back to business as it was before the coronavirus pandemic reached Kansas in early March. The lawsuit is partially crowd-funded by a web-based group of mask opponents.
Wichita bar owners fight mask mandate
- Brad Stephens
