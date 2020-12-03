President Donald Trump isn't happy -- and he wants Bill Barr to know.
Asked Thursday whether he has confidence in his attorney general, Trump offered only this: "Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud."
Which, if you are Barr, doesn't make you super comfortable!
Especially given that, as CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported Thursday, Barr and Trump had a "contentious" and "lengthy" meeting at the White House this week following the former's public acknowledgment that the Department of Justice had yet to turn up any evidence of significant election fraud.
Rumors that Trump might fire Barr -- solely as an act of vengeance, since both will be out of a job in 48 days anyway -- were being whispered about even prior to today's developments. They'll now grow from whispers to shouts.
Reporting suggests that Trump is being cautioned by aides against firing Barr for fear it would send a message of him seeking to oust the attorney general solely because Barr isn't willing to do the President's bidding. (Trump is upset about Barr's comments about the lack of election fraud as well as the alleged slowness of a probe into the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.)
"I think that would be an unfortunate event if it were to occur," Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told CNN's Manu Raju of the possibility of Trump removing Barr. "I think Bill Barr has done an outstanding job. So I would certainly be very disappointed."
Warnings from his aides and Cornyn's potential disappointment aside, Trump firing Barr would actually be an oddly fitting bookend to his presidency. Why? Because the most consistent through lines of Trump's presidency have been:
1) A belief that the entire federal government is designed to carry out his whims.
2) A demand of total fealty -- to the point of absolute ridiculousness -- from those who comprise his inner circle.
Now, Barr has done any number of things that have benefited Trump -- from offering backup to his unproven claims about the danger of mail-in ballots in the run-up to the election to his attempt to have the Department of Justice take over the defamation suit brought against Trump by E. Jean Carroll.
But too much is never enough for Trump. (That would make a good book title. Ahem.)
Because Barr was unwilling to a) push the Durham probe to announce its findings before the election, b) prosecute high-ranking Democrats for non-proven crimes relating to the 2016 election and c) say there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election, Trump has turned on him.
Because Trump turns on everyone. That's the lesson of his presidency (and his life). Firing Barr would just re-prove that fundamental fact.
The Point: Trump may not ultimately wind up firing Barr. But that he is considering it is just so, so on-brand.
