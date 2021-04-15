The first three months of Joe Biden's presidency have offered something of a moving target for Republicans.
They haven't been able to find an issue that really resonates with a broad swath of Americans -- as Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic (largely focused on the success of the vaccine operation) and the improving economy have complicated GOP attempts to slow down his momentum.
But in a new Quinnipiac University national poll, a new number literally leaps off the page for Republicans trying to decide where Biden's weak spot is.
And it's this: Less than 3 in 10 Americans (29%) approve of how Biden has handled the immigration situation at the Mexican border while a clear majority (55%) disapprove.
Those numbers are in stark contrast to Biden's generally strong marks on his response to the coronavirus (64% approve/29% disapprove), the economy (50%/42%) and climate change (48%/35%).
"Though he gets generally positive numbers on his domestic strides as he nears his first 100 days in office, the president is confronting the same political quagmire south of the border that bedeviled his predecessor," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy of the data. "The border with Mexico, and the people trying to cross it, loom as a familiar crisis."
Democrats are weighing Biden down on the border issue specifically, with 21% within his own party disapproving of the President's handling of the issue, and with another 21% responding that they didn't know or giving no answer.
There's no question that the Biden administration has struggled to deal with the surge of migrants at the southern border following the President's relaxation of some of the more strict (and, in some cases, inhumane) immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.
According to government estimates, the US is expected to deal with more than 2 million migrants at the US-Mexico border by the end of the fiscal year, the highest mark on record.
The Quinnipiac poll suggests that Biden's attempts to find a middle ground between the hardline of Trump and a more laissez-faire immigration policy have, to date, failed to convince the American public.
The Point: Republicans are badly in need of a path out of the political wilderness. Focusing on Biden's handling of the border is their best bet to do just that.
